69 fresh COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, tally climbs to 2,203

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 30 2020, 16:40 ist
  • updated: Apr 30 2020, 16:44 ist
Representative image/iStock

Uttar Pradesh reported 69 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 2,203, a senior official said.

The state has reported 39 deaths due to the virus - one each in Bareilly, Basti, Bulandshahar, Lucknow, Varanasi, Aligarh, Mathura, Shravasti, five in Meerut, six in Moradabad, two in Firozabad, 14 in Agra and four in Kanpur.

"Total number of cases reported in the state is 2,203 of which 513 have been treated and discharged. Thirty-nine deaths have been reported so far in the state due to the virus. The number of active cases are 1,651," Additional Chief Secretary, Information, Awanish Kumar Awasthi told reporters here.

These cases were reported from 60 districts of which there is no active cases in six districts presently, he added. 

Awasthi said central institutions like Central Drug Research Institute (CDRI), Indian Institute for Toxicology Research (IITR) and Birbal Sahni Institute of Palaeosciences (BSIP) have been given permission for testing.

Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19

