69 lakh registered for jobs on government portal but few received employment

The job portal launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi saw over 69 lakh people registering for the same. These registrations happened within 40 days of the portal being launched, however, few of those who had registered gained employment from the same, as reported by the Indian Express.

Within a week, between August 14 and 21, approximately 7 lakh had already registered on the application portal. Out of these, only 691 received jobs.

According to data collated by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship on its ASEEM (Atmanirbhar Skilled Employee Employer Mapping) portal, 2 percent of the 3.7 lakh candidates looking for jobs have actually got one.

Of the 69 lakh registered, 1.49 lakh were offered jobs, out of which 7,700 were able to accept those offers.

Those registered on the portal are not only migrant workers. Tailors, electricians, field-technicians, sewing machine operators, nurses, accounts executives and manual cleaners are amongst the many professionals who listed themselves.

Certain states that witnessed a mass-migration of workers, as they left for home as the pandemic set-off, are Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The rate of increase in people seeking jobs through the portal shot up sharply during one week, to 3.78 lakh from 2.97 lakh during August 14 to August 21.

However, the number of candidates who managed to secure jobs was much lower, only 7,009 to 7,700.

According to data available through ASEEM, women make up only 5.4 percent of the people looking for jobs under Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyan.

There are 514 companies registered on the portal that have posted nearly 2.92 lakh jobs.

Nearly 42.3 percent of all those seeking skilled jobs are from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Delhi.

77 percent of all the jobs on the portal are concentrated in five states - Karnataka, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

“To accelerate self-reliance and Skill India Mission of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to connect the youth in the country with new employment opportunities, our ASEEM portal will surely give impetus to our continuous efforts to bridge supply and demand in the market. Our skilled workforce will ensure increased productivity and better outcomes for our industries,” Mahendra Nath Pandey, Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship told the source.