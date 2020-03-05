7 Congress leader suspended for rest of Budget session

7 Congress members suspended for rest of Lok Sabha Budget session for for snatching papers from Speaker

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 05 2020, 16:30pm ist
  • updated: Mar 05 2020, 16:30pm ist
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla (LSTV/PTI Photo)

Lok Sabha on Thursday passed a motion suspending seven Congress members for the remaining period of the Budget session for their "gross misconduct" after they snatched papers from the Speaker's table and "utter disregard" for House rules.

As soon as the House met at 3 pm following an adjournment, Meenakshi Lekhi, who was presiding the House, named Gaurav Gogoi, T N Prathapan, Dean Kuriakose, Manicka Tagore, Rajmohan Unnithan, Benny Behanan and Gurjeet Singh Aujla.

Once a member is named by the Chair, he or she cannot attend the House for that day.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi then moved a motion to suspend these members from the House for the remaining period of the Budget session. The motion was passed by a voice vote amid protests by opposition members.

Lekhi then asked the seven members to leave Lok Sabha chambers immediately and then adjourned the House for the day. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Lok Sabha
Congress
Parliament
Prahlad Joshi
Om Birla
Meenakshi Lekhi
Gaurav Gogoi
Comments (+)
 