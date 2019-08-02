7 cops suspended for alleged casteist slur

Seven police personnel of Palakkad district in Kerala were placed under suspension in connection with the alleged usage of a casteist slur against a colleague who died recently.

Kumar, who was working with as an armed reserve police constable, was found dead on a railway track on July 25. A note recovered from the spot mentioned the casteist slur and discrimination he suffered from colleagues as he hailed from a backward community.

His wife filed a complaint in this regard with the government and demanded a judicial probe. Based on this, seven police personnel of the armed reserve camp were placed under suspension.