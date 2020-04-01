7 from Meghalaya attended religious congregation at Delhi's Nizamuddin

7 from Meghalaya attended Delhi's Nizamuddin event

PTI
  • Apr 01 2020, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2020, 16:03 ist
Representative image/PTI Photo

Seven persons from Meghalaya attended the religious congregation at Tablighi Jamaat's Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin West, the Shillong Markaz informed the state police on Tuesday.

They attended the congregation before the nationwide lockdown was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, the Shillong Markaz said.

In the wake of the prevailing situation, it is our responsibility to co-operate with the administration, Ali, a member of the Shillong Markaz, said.

The persons who attended the religious congregation have not returned to Meghalaya, said G Iangrai, the assistant inspector general of police (A).

Five of them are currently in Delhi and two are in Lucknow, he said.

The Meghalaya Police are in touch with them, the officer said, adding that their details have also been shared with the police forces of Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Meghalaya has, so far, not witnessed any case of COVID-19.

Six people from Telangana and one from Jammu and Kashmir, who attended religious congregation, died due to coronavirus. Besides, over twenty people have tested positive.

Over 2,000 delegates, including those from several foreign countries, attended the congregation. 

