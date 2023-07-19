7 in 10 Indian job seekers looking for work flexibility than salary: Report

About 7 in 10 Indian job seekers are looking for work flexibility in comparison to salary, which includes the ability to work from home, set their own hours and take breaks as needed while on the job hunt, a new report said on Wednesday.

According to the leading job portal Indeed, about 70 per cent of Indian job seekers consider work modes, such as hybrid or remote work arrangements when evaluating a job opportunity.

"It is imperative that we see the future of work as a journey and not as a destination. Streamlining processes, building aspirations and empathetic consideration can really empower jobseekers and unlock a diverse pool of talent. Hence, employers who want to attract and retain top talent need to be aware of these preferences and be willing to adapt," said Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

Also Read | India needs to revamp its higher education system to make workforce globally employable: Panagariya

A total of 1,810 individuals, consisting of 561 employers and 1,249 job seekers, were included in the survey.

Moreover, the report showed that nearly 69 per cent of Indian job seekers consider the job location's proximity to their office space, including the distance between the job and the job seeker's home or current workplace.

About 67 per cent of job seekers consider the compensation offered for the job, including the salary, benefits, health insurance, family leave policies and other learning and development programmes associated with the job.

The report also revealed that 63 per cent of job seekers prefer to work in a hybrid setting, where they can work from home some days and from the office on other days.

Further, the report said that job seekers often feel like they need more transparency and clarity about the job and the interview process.

About 48 per cent of job seekers want to know the salary range from employers before applying for a role, while, only 15 per cent said to have heard back from recruiters within 10-15 business days, while 63 per cent waited longer.