7 inmates escape from mental hospital in Kerala

Seven inmates of a Government Mental Health centre here, six of whom are remand prisoners, escaped after locking up a male nurse and attacking a security personnel, police said.

The incident took place around 7.30 pmon Tuesday.

One of the accused was taken into custody on Wednesday morning and a massive search was on for the others, a police official said.

Of the six remand prisoners, one is a minor and another a murder case accused, he said.

The accused had been brought to the centre as medical reports said they were under mental stress and were depressed.

The accused took away the mobile phone and gold ornaments of the security personnel while escaping.

They are suspected to have escaped after scaling the compound wall.