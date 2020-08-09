7 killed as fire breaks out at hotel used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh

A fire broke out at a hotel used as a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh killing at least seven persons. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

ANI, quoting police officials, said that seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued.

Fire officials said one of the seven bodies was completely charred.

Andhra Pradesh: Fire breaks out at a hotel in Vijayawada, fire tenders rushed to the spot. The hotel was being used as a #COVID19 facility by a hospital. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/2f876s2h6j — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

#UPDATE - Seven people have lost their lives and 30 have been rescued: Vijaywada Police https://t.co/9hs9dow2mV — ANI (@ANI) August 9, 2020

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is reviewing the situation It has announced compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the deceased families. AP DGP Gautam Sawang is inspecting the mishap site.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted that he was anguished at the news and is discussing the situation with CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.



Anguished by the fire at a Covid Centre in Vijayawada. My thoughts are with those who have lost their loved ones. I pray that the injured recover as soon as possible. Discussed the prevailing situation with AP CM @ysjagan Ji and assured all possible support. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 9, 2020

