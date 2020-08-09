7 killed in fire at Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada

7 killed as fire breaks out at hotel used as Covid-19 facility in Andhra Pradesh

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  Aug 09 2020, 08:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2020, 09:40 ist

A fire broke out at a hotel used as a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh killing at least seven persons. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

ANI, quoting police officials, said that seven people lost their lives and 30 were rescued.

Fire officials said one of the seven bodies was completely charred.

 

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister is reviewing the situation It has announced compensation of Rs 50 lakh for each of the deceased families. AP DGP Gautam Sawang is inspecting the mishap site.

PM Narendra Modi tweeted that he was anguished at the news and is discussing the situation with CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy.
 

 

More details awaited...

