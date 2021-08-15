7 Union Ministers meet Naidu demanding action against Opposition MPs

Upping the ante against the Opposition, seven Union Ministers on Sunday met Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and demanded action against erring Opposition MPs who scuffled with marshals during the passage of the insurance bill.

Sources said the ministers led by the Leader of the House in Rajya Sabha Piyush Goyal also submitted a memorandum to Naidu demanding action against the MPs for what they called "unprecedented, extreme and violent acts" in the House on August 11.

During the meeting, sources said, the ministers also spoke about marshals being "prevented from discharging their duties".

Besides Goyal, Deputy Leader of House Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Labour Minister Bhupender Yadav and Ministers of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and V Murleedharan. Deputy Chairman Harivansh was also present in the meeting.

Naidu also met presiding panel Vice Chairman Sasmit Patra, who was in the Chair when the ruckus happened during the passage of the General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Act 2021.

The House witnessed pandemonium on August 11 evening after the Chair announced the taking up of the insurance bill, which is aimed at enhancing private sector participation in public sector general insurance companies.

The Opposition said that the government ignored their demand that the Bill be sent to a Select Committee and rushed through to pass the Bill. The Opposition benches also got support from YSR Congress and TDP, which had been soft on the government on passage of bills, in their demand for further Parliamentary scrutiny.

However, as Patra continued to go ahead with the Bill, Opposition MPs attempted to climb the reporters' table to register their protest but were outnumbered by marshals. There were allegations and counter-allegations with MPs claiming that they were manhandled while the government claimed that marshals were injured in the scuffle.

The Opposition walked out from the House with Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge saying that even women MPs were manhandled by marshals.