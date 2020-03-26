70 Indians in foreign prisons sought transfer since 2015; 17 succeeded

Seventy Indians in foreign jails had sought the transfer to Indian prisons since 2015 but only 17 applicants were successful, government data has shown.

According to the statistics provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the maximum number of transfers was from the United Kingdom, which accounted for 10 of the 17 prisoners, under the Repatriation of Prisoners Act, 2003.

Besides the 17 transfers, 11 Indian prisoners were released by the countries where they have been serving sentence, five applicants withdrew their request for transfer and 4 cases of transfer were not approved by the appropriate governments.

Follow latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak here

Transfer of sentenced persons involves several stages of processing, namely obtaining the consent of the transferring country, availability of complete documentation necessary for processing the request, comments of the state government and identification of the specific prison where the prisoner will be lodged on transfer to India, making escort arrangements of the prisoner by the state government concerned from the foreign country to India and clearance from intelligence agencies.

"All these factors are relevant while processing a request for transfer. Therefore, for the remaining cases, no fixed timeline can be provided as the fulfilment of the requirement of complete documentation and other formalities are dependent on foreign governments, state governments and other relevant authorities," Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy said in Parliament recently.

Among the 70 applications, the highest of 19 came from Kuwait followed by 14 came from the United Kingdom, nine from Maldives and five each from Mauritius, Sri Lanka and the United States.

Four such cases are in Japan while there are two each case in Russia and UAE and one each case in Australia, Bahrain, Cambodia, Hong Kong and Spain.

Transfer of prisoners could be managed only from three countries -- UK, Sri Lanka and Mauritius. Sri Lanka has transferred three prisoners while Mauritius has released four.

Not a single person could be transferred from Kuwait, which has received the highest number of applications from Indian citizens in the jail there.