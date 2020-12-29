70% of total Covid fatalities registered in men, 45% deaths in those below 60 years: Health Ministry

70% of total Covid deaths registered in men: Ministry

Bhushan said 63 per cent of the total cases were reported in males and 37 per cent cases in females

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Dec 29 2020, 19:25 ist
  • updated: Dec 29 2020, 19:25 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

About 45 per cent of all Covid-19 deaths in the country have been reported in those below 60 years of age while 70 per cent of total fatalities from the infection were registered in men, the Health ministry said on Tuesday.

Addressing a press conference, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said 63 per cent of the total cases were reported in males and 37 per cent cases in females.  

"Eight per cent cases have been reported below the age of 17 years, 13 per cent in the 18-25 years age group, 39 per cent in 26-44 years group, 26 per cent in 45-60 years group and 14 per cent cases above 60 years," he said.

Bhushan further said 45 per cent of the Covid-19 deaths so far have been reported in those below 60 years of age and 70 per cent of total fatalities from the infection were registered in men.

About 55 per cent Covid-19 deaths were reported in those aged 60 and above, 33 per cent in the age group of 45 to 60 years, 10 per cent in the age group of 26-44 years and one per cent each in those aged between 18-25 years and in those below 17 years, according to the data presented by Bhushan.

He said the number of active cases of Covid-19 has been registered at 2.7 lakhs, sliding to a low after six months. The cumulative positivity rate stands at 6.02 per cent while the positivity rate during last week was 2.25 per cent.

"Five states and UTs which account for 60 per cent of total active Covid-19 cases are Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Chhattisgarh," he said.

Bhushan further said India's rate of cases per million population -- at 7,408 -- is among the lowest in the world while the number of deaths per million population stood at 107.

In the last seven days, 110 new cases and two deaths per million population have been reported while the number of active cases per million has been registered at 194, Bhushan added. 

COVID-19
Coronavirus
Union Health Ministry
deaths

