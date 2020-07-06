71 new Covid-19 cases in CRPF

71 new Covid-19 cases in CRPF

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 06 2020, 21:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 06 2020, 21:28 ist
Representative image/iStock

Seventy-one more Central Reserve Police Force personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

Out of the total 1,635 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country's largest paramilitary force, 842 personnel are under treatment, while 784 have recovered.

Seventy-one cases of the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, while there have been 37 recoveries during the same period, according to the officials.

There have been nine Covid-19 deaths in the CRPF, which has a personnel strength of around 3.25 lakh.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
CRPF

What's Brewing

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

Jurgen Klopp and the art of leadership

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Lead: Kanimozhi on custodial deaths and Covid-19

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

The Great Lockdown: World economy faces steep climb up

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

Chinese city sounds alert: What is bubonic plague?

 