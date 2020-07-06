71 new Covid-19 cases in CRPF

Seventy-one more Central Reserve Police Force personnel have tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Monday, officials said.

Out of the total 1,635 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the country's largest paramilitary force, 842 personnel are under treatment, while 784 have recovered.

Seventy-one cases of the pathogen were reported in the last 24 hours, while there have been 37 recoveries during the same period, according to the officials.

There have been nine Covid-19 deaths in the CRPF, which has a personnel strength of around 3.25 lakh.