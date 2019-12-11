73% Class X CBSE students opt for Basic Math: Report

After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) allowed 10th standard students to opt for Basic Mathematics as their subject, 74.84 percent of Delhi students chose Basic Math for the 2020 Class X board examination, reported The Indian Express.

The Delhi government data assessed by The Indian Express state that out of 1,000 schools in the state 1,11,001 students have opted for Basic Maths and 41,386 have opted for Standard Mathematics.

However, 33 percent of 18 lakh students who have registered for the board exams across India and abroad have chosen Basic Mathematics, the report said.

Earlier this year, the Delhi government had said that they would be focussing on mathematics because the maximum number of students had failed in 2019 in the same subject.

“Of the approximately 18 lakh students who have registered for the examination, over 11 lakh have opted for Standard Mathematics while over six lakh have opted for Basic Mathematics.

This is the first time that it has been introduced and different stakeholders may not have full clarity on it. I think in the coming years, we will see more students opt for it,” Indian Express quoted an official.

The CBSE, in January, decided to introduce two different levels of board examination for Mathematics - Basic Math and Standard Math, for Class X students which will be put to test in the upcoming board examination.