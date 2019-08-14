73 prisoners to be released from jails in UP on I-Day

  Aug 14 2019, 17:35pm ist
  updated: Aug 14 2019, 19:45pm ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed officials to release 73 prisoners lodged in different jails of the state on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day, an official said on Wednesday.

"The chief minister has directed to release 73 prisoners who despite serving their sentence were still in jails for failing to deposit fine amount," Principal Secretary (Home) Avnish Kumar Awasthi said.

"Necessary directives in this regard have been issued to the officials concerned for their release," he said.

The 73 prisoners who will be released on Thursday are presently lodged in jails of Meerut, Kanpur, Moradabad, Aligarh, Bareilly, Hamirpur, Chitrakoot, Sultanpur, Mirzapur, Varanasi, Mathura, Ayodhya, Agra, Orai, Unnao, Hardoi, Fatehgarh , Lucknow, Kannauj, Sitapur, Gonda, Sonbhadra, Jhansi, Ghaziabad and Rae Bareli, he added.

