President's R-Day Address Live: India has taken a leadership position on climate change, says Kovind
President's R-Day Address Live: India has taken a leadership position on climate change, says Kovind
updated: Jan 25 2022, 19:22 ist
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued said. Follow DH for live updates.
19:21
The 21st century is being seen as the era of climate change and India has taken a leadership position on the world stage with its bold and ambitious goals for renewable energy: Kovind
19:20
Feeling of patriotism strengthens sense of duty of the countrymen: Kovind
19:18
Dedicated teams from the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited have built the indigenous and ultra-modern aircraft carrier 'IAC Vikrant' to be inducted into the Navy. On the strength of such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world's major naval-powered nations: Kovind.
19:16
There was a wave of happiness among the people due to the stellar performance of our players in the Olympic Games last year. The confidence of those young winners is inspiring lakhs of countrymen today: Kovind
19:15
Small and medium enterprises have played an important role in providing employment to people and providing impetus to economy. Our innovative young entrepreneurs have set new benchmarks of success by making effective use of the startup ecosystem: Kovind
19:13
While text of Constitution, dealing with details of workings of the State, is long, Preamble sums up its guiding principles – Democracy, Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. They form bedrock on which our Republic stands: Kovind
19:12
The impact of Covid is still widespread, so we should be alert and not give any laxity in our defence. The precautions we have taken so far have to be continued: Kovind
19:11
Countless families have gone through terrible calamity. I have no words to express our collective pain. But the only consolation is that many lives have been saved: Kovind
19:10
I feel proud to say that we have displayed exceptional determination and efficiency against Coronavirus: Kovind
19:10
Gandhiji wanted us to look within, introspect and try to be better human beings, and then look outside, collaborate with people and contribute towards building a better India and a better world: Kovind
19:09
In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi explained to the countrymen how to celebrate 'Purna Swaraj Day'. This teaching of Gandhiji to do constructive work as much as possible will always be relevant: Kovind
19:07
While fulfilling the duty of serving the nation, crores of our countrymen have turned cleanliness campaign and Covid vaccination campaign into a mass movement. A great deal of credit for the success of such campaigns goes to our dutiful citizens: Kovind
19:06
Diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated worldwide. It's this spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. This yea’s celebrations may be muted due to pandemic but spirit is as strong as ever: Kovind
18:45
Follow live: President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day
Unvaccinated, kids below 15 yrs barred at R-Day parade
People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.
The 21st century is being seen as the era of climate change and India has taken a leadership position on the world stage with its bold and ambitious goals for renewable energy: Kovind
Feeling of patriotism strengthens sense of duty of the countrymen: Kovind
Dedicated teams from the Indian Navy and Cochin Shipyard Limited have built the indigenous and ultra-modern aircraft carrier 'IAC Vikrant' to be inducted into the Navy. On the strength of such modern military capabilities, India is now counted among the world's major naval-powered nations: Kovind.
There was a wave of happiness among the people due to the stellar performance of our players in the Olympic Games last year. The confidence of those young winners is inspiring lakhs of countrymen today: Kovind
Small and medium enterprises have played an important role in providing employment to people and providing impetus to economy. Our innovative young entrepreneurs have set new benchmarks of success by making effective use of the startup ecosystem: Kovind
While text of Constitution, dealing with details of workings of the State, is long, Preamble sums up its guiding principles – Democracy, Justice, Liberty, Equality and Fraternity. They form bedrock on which our Republic stands: Kovind
The impact of Covid is still widespread, so we should be alert and not give any laxity in our defence. The precautions we have taken so far have to be continued: Kovind
Countless families have gone through terrible calamity. I have no words to express our collective pain. But the only consolation is that many lives have been saved: Kovind
I feel proud to say that we have displayed exceptional determination and efficiency against Coronavirus: Kovind
Gandhiji wanted us to look within, introspect and try to be better human beings, and then look outside, collaborate with people and contribute towards building a better India and a better world: Kovind
In 1930, Mahatma Gandhi explained to the countrymen how to celebrate 'Purna Swaraj Day'. This teaching of Gandhiji to do constructive work as much as possible will always be relevant: Kovind
While fulfilling the duty of serving the nation, crores of our countrymen have turned cleanliness campaign and Covid vaccination campaign into a mass movement. A great deal of credit for the success of such campaigns goes to our dutiful citizens: Kovind
Diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated worldwide. It's this spirit of unity and of being one nation that's celebrated every year as Republic Day. This yea’s celebrations may be muted due to pandemic but spirit is as strong as ever: Kovind
Follow live: President Ram Nath Kovind's address to the nation on the eve of 73rd Republic Day
Unvaccinated, kids below 15 yrs barred at R-Day parade
People attending the Republic Day parade must be fully vaccinated against Covid-19 and children below 15 years of age will not be allowed to attend the event, a set of guidelines issued by the Delhi Police stated.
Read more
President to address nation today on eve of 73rd R-Day
President Ram Nath Kovind will address the nation on Tuesday on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, a Rashtrapati Bhavan communique issued on Monday night said.
Read more