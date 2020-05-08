74 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh

74 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Uttar Pradesh; total stands at 3,145

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • May 08 2020, 17:00 ist
  • updated: May 08 2020, 17:05 ist

Uttar Pradesh reported 74 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state to 3,145, an official said.

A total of 3,145 cases have been reported from 68 districts, of which nine have no active cases, Principal Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad said.

So far 63 deaths have been reported in the state, Prasad said, adding that 1,261 people have fully recovered and have been discharged from hospitals while the number of active cases in the state is 1,821.

Prasad said a decline in number of active cases has been seen in the state since May 4.

He said while the national recovery percentage was 29.35 per cent, that of the state is 40.09 per cent.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Uttar Pradesh

What's Brewing

Coronavirus lockdown brings kites back to Lucknow skies

Coronavirus lockdown brings kites back to Lucknow skies

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

COVID-19 pandemic unleashing tsunami of hate: UN chief

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

For introverts, masks are just what the doctor ordered!

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'India's rating outlook shows slower GDP growth risks'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

'Financial uncertainty key cause for domestic violence'

 