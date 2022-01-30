75% adult population in India fully vaccinated against Covid-19

India achieved another milestone in its fight against Covid-19 on Sunday as it administered more than 75 per cent of the adult population with both doses of vaccines, said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya.

"With the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Prayas', India has administered 75 per cent of its adult population with both doses of the Covid vaccine. We are getting stronger in the fight against the pandemic. We have to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and receive the vaccine as soon as possible," Mandaviya added in a tweet.

As per the Health Ministry report on Sunday morning, with the administration of more than 62 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 165.7 crore in India. This has been achieved through 1,81,35,047 sessions.

"Seventy-five per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat. Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this feat.

Meanwhile, India reported a marginal decline in Covid-19 cases at 2,34,281 with 893 deaths in the last 24 hours. However, the daily positivity rate in the country has risen to 14.5 per cent. The active caseload has also reported a marginal decline at 18,84,937 which constitute 4.59 per cent of the country's total Covid-positive cases.

