75% adults vaccinated against Covid: PM Modi hails 'momentous feat'

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2022, 12:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2022, 12:52 ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Credit: IANS File Photo

With 75 per cent of all adults fully vaccinated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated fellow citizens for this "momentous feat" and said he is proud of all those who are making the vaccination drive a success.

Tagging a tweet by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya in which he stated that India has achieved its goal of vaccinating 75 per cent adult population against Covid, the prime minister said, "75 per cent of all adults are fully vaccinated. Congratulations to our fellow citizens for this momentous feat."

"Proud of all those who are making our vaccination drive a success," he said.

The cumulative number of anti-Covid vaccine doses administered in the country so far has crossed 165.70 crore.

