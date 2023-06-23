75 Indian varsities feature in Asia University Rankings

A record number of 75 Indian universities featured in ‘Times High Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2023’. Last year, 71 Indian varsities had featured in the rankings.

With Japan having 117 institutes and China 95 universities in the list, India is the third most-represented nation in the rankings.

While IISc is ranked 48th, the second highest ranked university in India is also from Karnataka – JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research in Mysuru, which comes 68th.

Others in the top 100 include Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences in Bajhol, Himachal Pradesh at 77th position and Mahatma Gandhi University in Kerala, ranked 95th.

In all, India has one university in the top 50, four universities in the top 100 and 18 universities in the top 200.

Other Indian universities to make the rankings include the International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad, (106th); Alagappa University, Tamil Nadu, (111th); Saveetha University, Tamil Nadu, (113th); Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, (128th); Indian Institute of Technology Ropar, Punjab, (131st); and Indraprastha Institute of Information Technology Delhi (137th).

This is the 11th edition of 'THE’s Asia University Rankings', and this year 669 universities are ranked, up from 616 last year, and 31 countries and regions are represented, from Turkey in the west to Japan in the east. ‘

(With PTI inputs)