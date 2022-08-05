75 years of India’s Independence: SC wants Centre, states to think of releasing those jailed for over 10 years

The Supreme Court, on Friday, told the Union and state governments to come up with measures to release prisoners languishing in jail for more than 10 years, especially those from the weaker economic and social milieu, as India is celebrating 75 years of Independence.

A bench of justices S K Kaul and M M Sundresh ordered that the prisoners who had been in jail for 10 years could be released on bail, while those languishing in prison for 14 years, should be considered for remission.

The top court also suggested that all state governments, if possible, should develop a uniform remission policy, which could examine separately the cases where there were objections to granting bail to some of the prisoners who were jailed for 10 years or more.

“We are celebrating 75 years of Independence. Why can’t some action be taken by state governments? It is an appropriate time to look into the issue where an accused has been languishing in jail for a long period of time, from the weaker economic social milieu… Accused who have been charged with a single crime,” the bench said.

The court told Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj to initiate discussion on the issue, as well as some out-of-box thinking.

The apex court also said that the prisoner’s good behaviour should also be considered as a condition for their release, which would unburden the trial courts in many cases.

Plea bargain, much prevalent in the United States, could be used but sometimes it may not work, as the social stigma of conviction may force the accused to not accept the guilt, the court said.

“If every case has to be tried till the end, and if every case has to go to appeal and be heard by the apex court, then it may take several hundred years to tackle pendency,” the bench further added, saying the reformative theory of punishment is completely overlooked.

The court put September 14 as the next date for further consideration of the matter related to pleas by prisoners in Uttar Pradesh, and a suo moto case regarding policy strategy for grant of bail.