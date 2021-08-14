75th Independence Day celebrations: Choppers to make a debut

Helicopters will make a debut at the 75th Independence Day celebration with two IAF Mi-17 helicopters showering petals at the Red Fort on Sunday.

As soon as the national flag is hoisted by the Prime Minister, flower petals will be showered at the venue by two helicopters flying in Amrut formation, the Defence Ministry said on Saturday.

Thirty-two Olympic winners, including javelin thrower Subedar Neeraj Chopra, India’s first-ever gold medallist in track and field, along with two Sports Authority of India officials have been invited to participate in the celebrations. However, it is not sure whether Chopra will attend as he is down with a fever.

Around 240 Olympians, support staff and SAI and sports federation officials have also been invited to be present at the 75th Independence Day celebrations. This happened in the wake of India's much-improved performance at the Tokyo Olympics where the athletes bagged one gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

To honour the Corona warriors who played a vital role in fighting the invisible enemy, a separate block on the south side of the Rampart has been created.

Prime Minister Modi will lead the nation in celebrating the day from the historic ramparts of the Red Fort. Modi had launched Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav from Sabarmati Ashram at Ahmedabad in March 2021 to celebrate 75 years of Independence. The celebrations will continue till August 15, 2023.

Indian Navy being the coordinating service this year, the Guard of Honour will be commanded by Commander Piyush Gaur while Lt Commander P Priyambada Sahoo will assist the Prime Minister in hoisting the National Flag. After being hoisted, the Tricolour will receive a ‘Rashtriya Salute’ by the Navy Band.