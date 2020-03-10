76 people who came in contact with 4th coronavirus patient in Delhi advised home quarantine

Seventy-six persons, who came in contact with the fourth patient of coronavirus in the national capital, have been advised home quarantine, according to the Delhi health department.

The fourth patient did not have a history of travelling abroad and contracted the disease after coming in contact with an infected Paytm employee, Delhi health department officials said.

The fourth patient had apparently come in touch with the Paytm employee at a public gathering, they added.

The fourth patient is currently at the isolation ward in Safdarjung Hospital.

Seventy-six contacts of the fourth patients have been traced and advised home quarantine.

According to a bulletin issued by the Delhi government, 1,49,883 passengers from COVID-19 affected countries have been screened at the Delhi airport and placed under surveillance.

As many as 4,494 passengers from affected countries were screened on Monday, it said.

The drug controller department has issued an advisory for regulating the sale of sanitisers in view of detection of positive cases of coronavirus in the country, including Delhi.

A state-level of training of trainers for COVID-19 has been conducted at the Delhi Secretariat for 157 participants.

Nodal officers from hospitals, district surveillance officers, other programme officers, district project officers from disaster management units, health officers from local bodies and other medical officers attended the training, it said