76L vials of Remdesivir allocated to states till May 23: Sadananda Gowda

The Centre has allocated 76 lakh vials of anti-viral drug Remdesivir to states until May 23.

“Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in various states and UTs and to ensure its adequate availability substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation,” Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Sadananda Gowda tweeted on Sunday.

“The allotment is made for the States/UTs, and it is the State Governments and UTs that have to monitor and manage proper distribution within the State/ UT, covering both government as well as private hospitals,” Gowda tweeted.

Read | What is Baricitinib? All you need to know about new Covid-19 drug

According to data shared by the minister, 76 lakh vials of the drug have been allocated to all states and UTs between April 21 and May 23. Of these, Maharashtra got the highest allocation of 14.92 lakh vials followed by Karnataka, which received 10 lakh vials from the Centre.

Remdesivir is being manufactured in India by seven companies. Due to a great demand for the drug and its acute shortage after the second wave of Covid-19, the Centre recently banned its export.