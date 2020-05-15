79% COVID-19 cases in 30 municipal areas in India

A staggering 79% of the over 82,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases across the country are concentrated in 30 municipal regions, prompting the government to strengthen containment measures in regions reporting maximum infections and deaths due to the disease.

India witnessed the highest single-day increase in coronavirus cases and 3,967 fresh infections were reported from across the country till Friday (May 15) morning when the total confirmed cases had risen to 81,970. The death toll also increased by 100 to reach 2,649. A separate DH COVID-19 Tracker put the total confirmed cases at 82,793 and the death toll at 2,662 at 6:30 p.m. on Friday (May 15).

The Group of Ministers (GoM) on the COVID-19 response, chaired by Health Minister Harshvardhan, discussed that the focus of the COVID-19 management strategy should be on the states with the highest number of confirmed cases and highest number of fatalities.

It also stressed on timely detection of infection and contact tracing was the best way forward for treatment and fatality management due to COVID-19.

The stock-taking by the GoM came as the nation-wide lockdown, announced on March 24 and extended twice, was scheduled to end on Sunday.

Maharashtra continued to be the worst affected state with 27,524 confirmed cases and 1,019 deaths, followed by Gujarat which has reported 9,591 cases and 586 deaths. Tamil Nadu came third with 9,674 cases and 66 deaths, followed by Delhi which has 8,470 cases and 115 deaths.

The GoM was informed that domestic manufacturers had stepped up production of personal protection equipment kits and N-95 masks to three lakh units each per day which was sufficient to meet the requirement of the country at present.

He also said that the COVID-19 testing capacity has increased in the country to 1,00,000 tests per day through 509 government and private laboratories and over 20 lakh samples have been tested in the country.