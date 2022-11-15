8 dead, 4 missing after Mizoram stone quarry collapse

A team of NDRF also rushed to the mishap site to join the search for the four missing labourers

Sumir Karmakar
Sumir Karmakar, DHNS,
  • Nov 15 2022, 07:35 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2022, 09:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bodies of eight migrant labourers have been recovered so far while four more are missing since a hill collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday.

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when workers were busy in the stone quarry situated on the hill slope at Maudarh village.

Officials said at least 12 labourers and five excavators were trapped after the hill collapsed. A video shared on social media showed some workers rushing out of the mishap site as the dust engulfed the area. The workers were engaged by ABCI Infrastructure Private Limited,  a private firm.

Five excavators were also trapped under the debris, officials said.

Police said the rescue operation carried out on Monday night found bodies of eight migrant labourers while four more are still missing. "The information we have as of now is that the workers are from Bihar and they were engaged by the private firm," a police official at Hnahthial in South Mizoram said. The official said unscientific digging of the hills could be the reason behind the hill collapse. "A probe will be carried out," he said.

