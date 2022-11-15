8 dead, 4 missing after Mizoram stone quarry collapse

Bodies of eight migrant labourers have been recovered so far while four more are missing since a hill collapsed in Mizoram's Hnahthial district on Monday.
The incident took place on Monday afternoon when workers were busy in the stone quarry situated on the hill slope at Maudarh village.
Officials said at least 12 labourers and five excavators were trapped after the hill collapsed. A video shared on social media showed some workers rushing out of the mishap site as the dust engulfed the area. The workers were engaged by ABCI Infrastructure Private Limited, a private firm.
Five excavators were also trapped under the debris, officials said.
Police said the rescue operation carried out on Monday night found bodies of eight migrant labourers while four more are still missing. "The information we have as of now is that the workers are from Bihar and they were engaged by the private firm," a police official at Hnahthial in South Mizoram said. The official said unscientific digging of the hills could be the reason behind the hill collapse. "A probe will be carried out," he said.
A team of NDRF also rushed to the mishap site to join the search for the four missing labourers.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting
1970s sandals worn by Steve Jobs auctioned for $218K
DH Toon: Saffron paint for Karnataka school classrooms
Speak Out: November 15, 2022
Computer graveyards and museums
Moon launch looms as NASA reviews hurricane damage
Earliest proof shows our ancestors liked well-done fish
Cockroach found in 'daal' served to AIIMS patient
Afghan leader orders full enforcement of Islamic law
Soon, you may link WhatsApp account to two phones