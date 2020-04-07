8 deaths, 354 new patients in 24 hours; tally at 4,421: Health Ministry

Eight COVID-19 patients died and 354 news cases were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infected people in the country to 4,421, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

The death toll due to the novel coronavirus now stands at 117, it said.

During a press briefing, Joint Secretary in the ministry Lav Agarwal said, "Total 4,421 people have been infected with the virus."

Of them, 326 people have recovered.

However, a PTI tally based on figures reported by states directly on Monday night showed at least 138 deaths across the country, while the confirmed cases reached 4,683. Of them, 359 have been cured and discharged.

Agarwal said cluster containment strategies and action plans for outbreaks, which are amenable to management, are giving required results in some areas like Agra, Gautam Budh Nagar, Bhilwara, East Delhi and Mumbai.

These strategies are also being adopted in other coronavirus-affected districts, he said.

According to a study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), one COVID-19 patient can infect 406 people in 30 days if he/she does not follow lockdown or social distancing, Agarwal said.