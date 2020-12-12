8 injured in fire in Telangana bulk drug manufacturing unit

Eight workers were injured, one of them seriously, when a fire broke out in a bulk drug manufacturing unit in neighbouring Sangareddy district on Saturday, police said.

Six fire tenders put out the blaze, suspected to have been triggered by a chemical reaction, after nearly three-hour long operation. As most of the workers were on lunch break when the mishap occurred, the number of injured was less, police said.

Only ten employees were working and eight of them sustained injuries as they ran out of the unit when the fire broke out, police said. All the injured were rushed to a hospital where the condition ofone of them was stated to be serious.

A chemical reaction was suspected to have resulted in the fire and the exact cause would be known after a thorough investigation, they said.