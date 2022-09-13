8 killed in Hyderabad e-bike showroom fire

8 killed in Hyderabad e-bike showroom fire

Two fire tenders were battling to control the fire but the cause of the fire was not known

IANS
IANS,
  • Sep 13 2022, 07:45 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 08:33 ist
Rescue operation underway after a fire broke out in an electrical bike showroom in Secundrabad, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

Eight persons were killed and several others injured in a fire that broke out in an e-bike showroom, which spread to a lodge on the upper floor in Secunderabad, police said.

The incident took place on Monday evening.

 

Those injured were shifted to the Gandhi and Yashoda hospitals.

Two fire tenders were battling to control the fire but the cause of the fire was not known. Many e-bikes were gutted in the fire.

According to eyewitnesses, heavy smoke engulfed Ruby lodge on the upper floor of the building after the fire broke out in the showroom on the ground floor. The fire personnel managed to rescue nine persons.

The incident sent panic in the building. Some of the guests reportedly jumped out of windows to save themselves.

State Animal Husbandry Minister T Srinivas Yadav rushed to the spot and was monitoring the rescue and relief operation.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Hyderabad
India News
Electric Vehicles

What's Brewing

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

The gullies of Chandni Chowk

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Photographer William Klein dies aged 96

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope

 