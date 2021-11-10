8 killed, several injured after bus collides with truck in Rajasthan

Eight persons were killed and several were injured after a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to ANI.

Five people dead, several injured in collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, say police CM Ashok Gehlot directs District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations, asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured pic.twitter.com/wLyd9ra0xt — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021

Soon after the accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the District Collector to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

More to follow...

