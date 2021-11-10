8 killed, several injured after bus collides with truck in Rajasthan

Eight persons were killed and several were injured after a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to ANI.
CM Ashok Gehlot directs District Collector regarding relief and rescue operations, asks him to ensure medical treatment for the injured pic.twitter.com/wLyd9ra0xt
— ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2021
Soon after the accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the District Collector to ensure medical treatment for the injured.
More to follow...
