8 killed, several injured after bus collides with truck in Rajasthan

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 10 2021, 12:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2021, 13:30 ist

Eight persons were killed and several were injured after a collision between a passenger bus and a truck near Pachpadra in Rajasthan's Barmer district, according to ANI.

Soon after the accident, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot directed the District Collector to ensure medical treatment for the injured.

More to follow...

Rajasthan
collision
Road accident
Ashok Gehlot
India News

