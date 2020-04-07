8 Kyrgyzstan nationals booked in Karnataka for violating visa rules

8 Kyrgyzstan nationals booked in Karnataka

PTI
  • Apr 07 2020, 12:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 07 2020, 12:53 ist
Representative image/iStock images

Eight Kyrgyzstan nationals who have been quarantined in Bidar have been booked for visa rules violations by indulging in Islamic missionary activities in the district, a police official said on Tuesday.

"They had come here on a tourist visa but they are reported to be engaged in religious activities here, which they are not supposed to be doing on a tourist visa. So we have registered a case of violation of visa," the Bidar Superintendent of Police Nagesh D L told PTI.

According to the FIR, these eight Kyrgyzstan nationals including Tashmatov Tilek and Anaraliev Begaly had come here on March 10 and stayed in mosques in Bidar for a few days.

They had taken the help of some people from Odisha to carry out Islamic missionary activities, the FIR further read.

The Bidar SP said these foreigners have been quarantined at a rest house near the Ratkalpura mosque.

The police would inform the Kyrgyzstan Embassy about their activities, he said adding it would be investigated the where all they had gone and stayed.

Odisha
Karnataka
Kyrgyzstan
Bidar
Visa
