8-month-old baby suffering complex head injury in an accident saved by Wockhardt Hospital

A ghastly accident changed the life of a family after their eight-month-old daughter was severely injured and had to spent over two weeks on a ventilator and a month in Wockhardt Hospital at Mira Road in Thane district.

The accident happened when a bike dashed into their car while they were returning from Gorai.

The baby is discharged now and is recovering well.

The couple was happy after the arrival of their first baby amid the Covid-19 pandemic. They were staying at home to minimise the risk of coronavirus and other infections.

During the unlock phase, the family planned a vacation at Gorai, Borivali to break the monotony.

While returning from the picnic, a bike dashed against their car. While other family members sustained minor injuries, the baby was severely injured. She was fighting for her life at Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road.

Dr Ankit Gupta, Lead Paediatric Critical Care Specialist, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road said, “This baby was in the front seat with her father after a bike dashed against the car, and the airbags opened. The active airbags inflated and the baby was caught between the airbags and the grandfather’s head. She sustained a complex head injury and came in an emergency.”

Dr Gupta said she was comatose on presentation and had a depressed skull fracture and the fragments of the fracture were pressing against the brain. “Few fragments had torn the important veins in the brain. This led to increased hemorrhage which was dangerously compressing the vital centers of the brain making it extremely life-threatening. After stabilising her and counselling the family, the baby underwent an emergency craniotomy. After two hours of surgery, the girl was in the ICU and on the ventilator for two weeks, she had a stormy postoperative course, according to the doctor.

Dr Vinod Rambal, Consultant Neurosurgeon, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road said, “A craniotomy is a surgery to cut a bony opening in the skull. A section of the skull known as a bone flap will be taken out to be able to access the brain underneath and remove the hematomas that are blood clots from the left side of the brain before it causes damage. Then, the bone flap was closed.''

Dr Dipesh Pimpale, Consultant Neurologist, Wockhardt Hospital Mira Road added, “The child developed refractory seizures and raised intracranial pressure treating the same was very challenging. At the time of discharge, the baby is active, playful, and tolerating feeds and recognising her parents. Currently, with anti-seizure medicines and physiotherapy, she is improving and gaining her milestones. Her recovery is promising and she will require follow-up till she is four to five years to look for brain and body development.”