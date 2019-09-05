8 of 9 accused acquitted in Paul Muthoot murder case

The Kerala High Court on Thursday acquitted eight accused sentenced to life term by a lower court in the murder of young businessman, Paul Muthoot George.

A scion of the Muthoot family in Kerala, Paul was murdered at Alappuzha on August 21, 2009. The accused, who were members of a quotation gang, allegedly murdered Paul following an altercation over a road accident.

The CBI special court in Thiruvananthapuram had sentenced nine accused to life-term. Apart from one convict, all the others filed appeal and were acquitted by the high court citing there was no direct evidence against them committing the murder.