80 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in India: Govt

India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage crossed 80 crore, with over 77.25 lakh vaccine doses being administered on Saturday, the Union health ministry said.

The ministry, in a statement, said the last 10 crore doses were administered in just 11 days.

"In a landmark achievement, India's Covid-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 80 crore landmark milestone (80,33,75,147) today. More than 77.25 lakh (77,25,076) vaccine doses have been administered till 7 pm today," it said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of the final reports for the day by late tonight, the ministry said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya congratulated the people of the country, including healthcare workers, for the achievement of the 80-crore milestone.

Ministry data stated that according to the 7 pm provisional report, 60,03,94,452 first vaccine doses and 20,29,80,695 second vaccine doses have been administered.

The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from Covid-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level, the ministry said.

