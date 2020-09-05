80 new special trains to start from September 12; reservations begin on September 10: Indian Railways

Railways to run 80 new special trains from Sept 12

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  Sep 05 2020
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 18:50 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

Indian Railways is planning to operate 80 new special trains from September 12, reservations for which will begin from September 10.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pairs of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday.

He also said that the railways will operate more trains in phases. The officials are closely monitoring the ticket booking pattern and more trains will be operated along the routes where there were long waiting lists and demand for tickets was more, he said.

He said the Railways was in touch with states and will run trains whenever there is demand from states for exams or other similar purposes.

At present, the Railways is operating 230 special trains connecting major cities across the country. There is a huge demand for tickets in some of these trains as economic activities are picking up in several parts of the country.

