80 new special trains to start from September 12; reservations begin on September 10: Railways

Railways to run 80 new special trains from Sept 12

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 05 2020, 16:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2020, 16:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

80 new special trains will be started from September 12, reservations for which will open September 10, the Rail Board Chairman said on Saturday. This is in addition to 230 trains in operation.

He also said that the special trains will be monitored, and wherever there is demand for a train or waiting list is long, a clone train will be run.Trains will also be run on request from state governments for exams and other such purposes, the Board said.

He also said that immediate action will be taken to remove garbage along tracks by the Delhi government and the Railways, in line with the Supreme Court's order.

 

     

    Indian Railways
    special trains
    Railway Board

