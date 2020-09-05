80 new special trains to start from September 12; reservations begin on September 10: Railways

80 new special trains will be started from September 12, reservations for which will open September 10, the Rail Board Chairman said on Saturday. This is in addition to 230 trains in operation.

He also said that the special trains will be monitored, and wherever there is demand for a train or waiting list is long, a clone train will be run.Trains will also be run on request from state governments for exams and other such purposes, the Board said.

He also said that immediate action will be taken to remove garbage along tracks by the Delhi government and the Railways, in line with the Supreme Court's order.