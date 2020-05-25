80% of essential services restored in West Bengal post cyclone Amphan, says CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that 80% of essential services have been restored in the state after it was hit by cyclone Amphan.

Describing the cyclone as “Bengal’s grimmest disaster ever”, the Chief Minister in a release said that important services have been restored in majority of the urban areas in the state.

“All major hospitals, water treatment plants, water supply units, irrigation and drainage pumping facilities, power sub stations have been made operational. These works will continue till normalcy is restored,” said Banerjee.

According to the release, 2,35,200 personnel have been directly deployed by the state government.

The Chief Minister also thanked state government employees, policemen, the army, NDRF, SDRF, Odisha government personnel who are tirelessly working to restore power and water supply and clearing the roads.