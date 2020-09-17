829 AI staff tested Covid positive till Sept 10: Puri

829 staff of Air India group have tested positive for Covid-19 till Sept 10: Hardeep Singh Puri

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Sep 17 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Sep 17 2020, 22:22 ist

Air India group's 829 employees, which include pilots and cabin crew members, have tested positive for Covid-19 during flight operations till September 10, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday.

"All affected pilots and cabin crew have since recovered," Puri stated in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha.

Between May 6 and August 31, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express have operated a total of 2,292 special international flights under the Vande Bharat Mission to help stranded people reach their destinations.

Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended since March 23 in India due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As on September 10, 2020, the total number of Air India group staff including pilots and cabin crews found affected with coronavirus during operations are 829," Puri stated in Lok Sabha. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hardeep Singh Puri
Air India
Air India Express
Vande Bharat Mission
Lok Sabha

What's Brewing

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

1,20,000 year-old human footprints found in Saudi

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Erno Rubik is still learning from the Cube he invented

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

Indian cities drop in Global Smart City Index

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

These Australian trees contain 'scorpion-like venom'

 