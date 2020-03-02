85 Indian students in Italy seek evacuation as coronavirus death toll rises: Report

As Italy reported 50 percent jump in the coronavirus cases on Sunday, 85 Indian students stranded there Pavia have sought evacuation at the earliest, according to a report by The Times of India.

According to the report, 25 of these students are from Telangana, 20 from Karnataka, 15 from Tamil Nadu, four from Kerala, two from Delhi and one each from Rajasthan, Gurgaon and Dehradun.

Some of these students had booked flights to India but it got cancelled after positive cases of coronavirus were reported in Italy.

"Half of us had booked tickets to return to India, but flights are getting cancelled every day and new tickets are prohibitively expensive," Ankita KS, a student from Bengaluru pursuing a degree in international business and entrepreneurship, told the publication over the phone.

"Grocery shops here are fast running out of stocks. We fear the situation might get worse and, therefore, request the government of India to step in," he added.

The report states that the students are scared because a non-teaching faculty member of the University of Pavia’s engineering department has been tested positive for coronavirus. Around 15 other staff members have been quarantined.

