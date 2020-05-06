85 more BSF personnel test coronavirus positive; total 154 infected

85 more personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) have tested positive for COVID-19, taking the total number of cases in the force to 154. Till Tuesday, there were 69 cases reported in the force.

Besides BSF, there are around 150 COVID-19 cases in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), followed by 45 in Indo-Tibetan Police Force (ITBP).

The Shashastra Seema Bal has 12 cases. A CRPF Assistant Sub Inspector had last month lost his life to COVID-19.

As a number of cases were reported from paramilitary forces and state police forces, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had issued Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) which said they could consider the option of giving 'work from home' for personnel who are are not deployed on the frontline.

It had also asked states to prepare an "effective second line" of defence to make up for the police personnel who may be rendered ineffective due to COVID-19 infection during the pandemic by deploying home guards, civil defence, NCC cadets and student cadets among others wherever feasible to contain the spread of the deadly virus.

Issuing Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the force to handle the emerging situation, the MHA also said authorities should ensure strict self quarantine rules among personnel.