86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

With several parts of the country witnessing heavy rainfall, around 86% of people say their city/district gets waterlogged, according to a latest survey.

Waterlogging in cities/districts is leading to people spending more time in traffic, less productivity, increased vehicle wear and tear and more accidents, says the survey report by LocalCircles, a community social media platform.

When asked whether their city/district waterlogged during monsoon season?,” 53% said “Yes, quite badly”, while 33% said “Yes, somewhat”, while 7% said they never faced waterlogging as their cities drainage system is good.

Around 5% also said, “We do not get waterlogged as local bodies are proactive.” On an aggregate basis, 86% of citizens surveyed say their city/district gets waterlogged, said the report.

To understand the extent of waterlogging and how people get negatively impacted due to it, LocalCircles conducted a national survey that received more than 29,000 responses from citizens residing in 304 districts of India.

“Cities and districts like Gurugram, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Bengaluru, among others, are some of the top cities that routinely experience waterlogging, causing major traffic disruptions for people to go to work, visit markets, and even for children to attend school,” said the report.

When asked what are the issues faced by them due to waterlogging, 76% of respondents said they end up spending much more time in traffic and 52% said they end up losing working hours or productivity.