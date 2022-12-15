86 government employees served notice for skipping election duty during Khatauli bypolls

A total of 86 state government employees here have been issued show-cause notices by authorities for being absent from election duty during the recent bypolls in Khatauli.
On December 5, voting took place in the Khatauli Assembly constituencies and the results were declared on December 8.
Sandeep Bhagiya, the Chief Development Officer (CDO), who was also the in-charge of the election duty told reporters on Wednesday that the show-cause notices have been issued against 86 employees who were found absent from the poll duty.
Also Read: Stakes high for BJP & SP-RLD in Khatauli bypoll
They have been asked to respond for the same till December 21.
The employees were found absent at the time of dispatching of the polling parties on December 4, a day before polling.
"Departmental action, including adverse entry and salary deduction, will be ordered against them in absence of suitable response," the CDO said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Verstappen to the Max in dominant 2022 F1 season
End of Indiana Jones era for US museums with looted art
Watch the stars dazzle at Hanle Dark Sky Reserve
Hosapete, Bidar to turn green with floating solar parks
'RRR' nominated for 5 Critics Choice Awards
Dream of WC final is over but Moroccans hail heroes