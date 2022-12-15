86 government employees served notice for skipping election duty during Khatauli bypolls

A total of 86 state government employees here have been issued show-cause notices by authorities for being absent from election duty during the recent bypolls in Khatauli.

On December 5, voting took place in the Khatauli Assembly constituencies and the results were declared on December 8.

Sandeep Bhagiya, the Chief Development Officer (CDO), who was also the in-charge of the election duty told reporters on Wednesday that the show-cause notices have been issued against 86 employees who were found absent from the poll duty.

They have been asked to respond for the same till December 21.

The employees were found absent at the time of dispatching of the polling parties on December 4, a day before polling.

"Departmental action, including adverse entry and salary deduction, will be ordered against them in absence of suitable response," the CDO said.