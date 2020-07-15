86.3% students pass West Bengal Class 10 exams

86.3% students pass West Bengal Class 10 board exam

PTU
PTU, Kolkata,
  • Jul 15 2020, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 17:59 ist
Representative image. Credits: iStock Photo

An estimated 86.34 per cent students passed the Class-10 board examinations in West Bengal this year, the results of which were published on Wednesday.

A total of 10,03,666 students had appeared for the Madhyamik Pariksha and 8,43,305 of them were successful in clearing the exam, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education President Kalyanmoy Ganguly told reporters here.

According to the merit list published by the board, Aritra Paul of Memari Vidyasagar Memorial School in Burdwan East district topped the tests, securing 694 out of 700 marks with a percentage of 99.14.

For latest updates on Coronavirus outbreak, click here

"To all successful Madhyamik candidates, congratulations for having crossed your first academic milestone, especially in these trying times. With continued support from your parents and teachers, may you do well in the future and become responsible and caring citizens," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said in a tweet.

Two students were jointly ranked second, scoring 693 marks, while three examinees jointly secured the third position, obtaining 690 marks.

East Midnapore reported the highest number of successful candidates at 96.56 per cent. A total of 84 students were in the top 10 rankings.

Mark sheets will be distributed from various centres across the state on July 22, Ganguly said.

"The results were out 139 days after the exams due to the hard work of everyone involved in the examination process amid the Covid-19 pandemic, and support from the state government," he added.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

West Bengal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
examinations

What's Brewing

Count every child, & teach her

Count every child, & teach her

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

Study pegs Earth's population 2 bn lower at 8.8 billion

 