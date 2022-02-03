8.72 lakh vacant posts in government departments: Centre

8.72 lakh vacant posts in govt departments: Minister

  • Feb 03 2022, 15:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 03 2022, 15:53 ist
Union Minister Jitendra Singh. Credit: PTI File Photo

There were over 8.72 lakh vacant posts in central government departments as on March 1, 2020, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

As many as 9,10,153 vacancies existed as on March 1, 2019 and 6,83,823 as on March 1, 2018, according to a written reply given by Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh.

Three major recruiting agencies – Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have carried out 2,65,468 recruitment during 2018-19 and 2020-21, it said.

