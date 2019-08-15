9 die of Dengue in Bengal

At least nine persons have died and 3000 have been diagnosed with dengue in West Bengal in the last one month.

According to sources in the Health Department, the number of dengue cases were about 600 in July but the count increased with rainfall in last three weeks.

“As per our current information at least nine people died of dengue in the state so far and the number is likely to increase,” said a senior Health Department official.

He also said that five more deaths were reported from Habra area of North 24 Paraganas district but even though all the deaths took place following high fever but it is yet to be confirmed whether they were due to dengue.

Sources in the state administration revealed that Habra is turning out to be a cause of concern for the Health Department as 650 out of the 3000 cases are from the area. They also said West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has expressed concern over the situation in Habra and has instructed the local administration to be on their toes.

“A high level meeting of Health Department officials was convened by Chief Secretary Malay Dey on Wednesday where officials expressed hope that the number of dengue cases will soon start to come down in the state,” said a health department official.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) government had a bitter experience in tackling a dengue outbreak in 2017 when at 40 people died of the vector borne disease in the state. However, the state government was able to bring down the number of deaths to less than 15 in the following year.