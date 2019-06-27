9 girl students among 11 killed in Kashmir road mishap

At least 11 students, including nine girls, were killed in a road mishap on historic Mughal Road near Pir Ki Gali in south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday.



A police official said a tempo traveller on way to Shopian from Poonch skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Lal Ghulam area, resulting into death of 11 passengers.



He said that the students of a private computer institute were heading towards Dhobijan on the Mughal Road for a picnic when the mishap took place.



The seven others who have sustained injuries in the accident have been shifted to Srinagar’s hospital for advanced treatment, the official said.



The 82 km long Mughal Road is a scenic and challenging journey in the heart of the Pir Panjal Range which links Bafliaz, a town in Poonch district, and Shopian, in Kashmir. The Mughal Road derives its name from the period of Mughal rule in Kashmir as this road link was used by Emperor Akbar and his successors to reach the Valley.



Heavy snow in the Pir Ki Gali area of the highway during the winter months closes the road for five months thereby leaving the Jammu-Srinagar national highway as the only surface link between the landlocked Valley and rest of the country.



Closed during several centuries, the road was planned in 1950’s and finished in 1979. In 2005 it was reconstructed into a wide and smooth motorable road.