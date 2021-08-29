9 new Supreme Court judges to be sworn in on August 30

Nine newly-appointed judges of the Supreme Court, including three women judges, would assume the office on Monday.

All the judges would be sworn by the Chief Justice of India at 10.30 am on August 30 in a ceremony organised at the auditorium in the Supreme Court's additional building.

The oath-taking ceremony earlier used to be held at the Chief Justice's courtroom.

Justices A S Oka, Vikram Nath, J K Maheshwari, Hima Kohli, B V Nagarathna, C T Ravikumar, M M Sundresh, Bela Trivedi and senior advocate P S Narsimha would join the bench after taking the oath.

Of these nine judges, Justices Vikram Nath, and B V Nagarathna and Narsimha would don the role of CJI in future.

With this, the strength of judges in the Supreme Court would rise to 33 with just one vacancy.

The appointments to the top court came after a hiatus of over 21-month due to lack of consensus in the Collegium of five senior-most judges over the names as Justice R F Nariman, who retired on August 12, reportedly insisted on including Tripura High Court chief justice Akil Kureshi's name in recommendations.