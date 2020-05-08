90, including 72 SRPF men, test COVID-19 positive in Aurangabad

The number of COVID-19 cases in Aurangabad in Maharashtra rose by 90 on Friday, with 72 of them being State Reserve Police Force jawans who served in Nashik district's Malegaon area, a hotspot some 195 kilometres from here, health officials said.

With this addition, the number of coronavirus positive cases in Aurangabad has now reached 477, an official said.

"The swabs of 93 SRPF personnel who served in Nashik's Malegaon area, and had come back here on May 7, were tested and reports of 72 returned positive today. Five of them were symptomatic and were shifted to a private hospital here," Deputy Commandant Shaikh Illyas told PTI.

"The rest 67 are undergoing treatment in a temporary facility set up in an educational institute near the force's centre in Satara area here," he added.

He said total number of SRPF personnel in Aurangabad unit is over one thousand, including two teams that are currently serving in the state's Vidarbha region.