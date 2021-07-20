921 doctors, healthcare workers paid Rs 50 lakh insurance each: Centre

The Centre on Tuesday said 921 doctors and healthcare workers had been paid insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each under the insurance scheme for healthcare workers fighting Covid-19.

“As of 15th July 2021, a total number of 921 doctors and healthcare workers have been paid insurance claims of Rs 50 lakh each under the said scheme,” Minister of State for Health Bharti Pawar said in reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

The highest number of claims settled were from Maharashtra (144) followed by Andhra Pradesh (90), Rajasthan (78), Karnataka (71), Gujarat (66), and Madhya Pradesh (57).

The scheme provides a comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 lakh to healthcare providers, including community health workers and private health workers, drafted by the government for Covid-19 related responsibilities, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by it.