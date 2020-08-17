93 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

93 new Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; total tally up to 2,399

The number of Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Island rose to 2,399, with 93 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Of the total 2,399 Covid-19 cases, active are 1,145 as 1,226 people have recovered from the disease and 28 have died, the official said.

Ninety-eight more people recovered from Covid-19 in the Union territory in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,226, the official added.

