951 grams gold smuggled as dentures seized at Delhi Airport

DH Web Desk,
  • Sep 10 2021, 21:56 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2021, 22:04 ist
The smuggled gold brought in as dentures. Credit: Twitter/@Delhicustoms

The Customs officials at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi seized 951 grams of gold being smuggled into the country in the form of dentures last month, the customs department said.

"Officers of Customs AIU, IGI Airport apprehended 2 Uzbeki nationals on 28/8 night coming from Dubai in the Green Channel. On search, 951 gms gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from their oral cavity," the Delhi Customs tweeted.

